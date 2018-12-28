Eastbound Highway 50 reopens near Mather Field after shooting

Eastbound Highway 50 at Mather Field Road was closed for over an hour due to a shooting in the area Friday.
California Highway Patrol incident logs indicated that eastbound lanes were open as of 1:10 p.m.
During the closure, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that activity on the highway was forcing traffic to be diverted onto Mather Field Road.
Caltrans said on Twitter that traffic is moving very slowly and it does not know when it will be clear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
