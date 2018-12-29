Transportation

Tower Bridge construction extended to March, Caltrans says; expect closures in new year

By Hannah Darden

December 29, 2018 08:35 AM




Completion of the construction on Tower Bridge has been delayed until March, with full bridge closures expected in January, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans has been working to update the Tower Bridge’s electrical and mechanical systems since late October, citing aging parts in the 83-year-old bridge.

The bridge’s worn bearings need to be replaced. That requires the bridge’s pulleys — which allow its midsection to be raised for ships to pass — to be removed using a helicopter. This work necessitates full closure of the bridge, Caltrans said.

The first full closure is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6. Caltrans said drivers should allow for extra time and plan alternate routes.

Those wishing to cross the Sacramento River should take Interstate 80 over the river or use the I Street Bridge.

For waterway access information, boaters should check with the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center.

