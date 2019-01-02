Motorists beware: Isleton Bridge closed until 6 p.m.

Caltrans announced that the Isleton Bridge on Highway 160 will be closed until 6 p.m. Wednesday due to mechanical issues.
Caltrans said on Twitter that it expects the bridge to reopen between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and advises drivers to use alternate routes.
Caltrans District 3 spokesman Gilbert Mohtes-Chan said crews will be doing repairs to ensure the stability of the drawbridge locking mechanism.
The bridge, located just north of Isleton on the Sacramento River, connects the highway to River Road.
