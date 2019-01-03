You’ll soon have a shorter wait to catch a Sacramento light-rail train on weekends

Light-rail riders will soon have a shorter wait to grab a train on weekends.
Sacramento Regional Transit announced Thursday that beginning Sunday, light-rail service will increase from 30-minute intervals to 15 minutes between pickup times during busier travel hours.
“By offering more frequent service on the weekends, people will be able to travel to their destinations as safely and quickly as possible,” General Manager and CEO for Sacramento RT Henry Li said in a news release.
The new 15-minute intervals will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and holidays, RT said.
The announcement noted that all other times on weekends and holidays as well as service to Folsom stations will continue to run every 30 minutes. RT recommends checking sacrt.com for specific schedule changes before heading out to catch a train.
Other changes RT has made recently include longer service hours to Folsom light rail stations, lower fares and transfer ticket prices, and reduced fees for student monthly passes.
Many of these changes reflect RT’s struggle to compete in recent years with app-based transportation programs like Uber and Lyft as well as Uber’s Jump Bike service.
