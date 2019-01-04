Fatal collision on Elder Creek Road in south Sacramento shuts down traffic

A major collision on Elder Creek Road in south Sacramento Friday morning shut down traffic between Logan Street and Sun River Drive.
Sacramento Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said the collision involved two vehicles and one person has been confirmed dead, but no further information was available.
Police said traffic is heavily impacted and suggested using alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.
