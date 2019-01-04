Transportation

Fatal collision on Elder Creek Road in south Sacramento shuts down traffic

By Vincent Moleski

January 04, 2019 08:09 AM

A major collision on Elder Creek Road in south Sacramento Friday morning shut down traffic between Logan Street and Sun River Drive.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said the collision involved two vehicles and one person has been confirmed dead, but no further information was available.

Police said traffic is heavily impacted and suggested using alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.

The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

By

  Comments  