Transportation

Part of Sacramento RT light-rail line closed by mechanical issue

By Claire Morgan

January 14, 2019 07:33 AM

A mechanical issue forced Sacramento Regional Transit to close a portion of its Blue Line light rail train tracks Monday morning.

The light rail between Alkali Flat and Marconi Avenue will be closed until roughly 9 a.m., according to Sacramento Regional Transit spokeswoman Devra Selenis.

The department will be providing bus service between the two stations to help commuters who use the Blue Line, Selenis said.

The cause of the issue is unknown at this time.

