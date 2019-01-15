Dangling big rig on Capital City Freeway stalls traffic

Commuters on the southbound Capital City Freeway can expect delays Tuesday afternoon after a big rig crashed into a guardrail.
As of 12:15 p.m., the truck was partially hanging over the overpass near Watt Avenue and a tank was leaking fuel, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Metro Fire recommends using alternate routes and Caltrans has no estimated time of when the roadway will be clear.
Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said hazmat crews were on the scene to address the fuel leaking from the truck’s saddle tank.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Zerfas said the collision occurred around 11:52 a.m. and CHP currently believes that the truck’s trailer detached near Highway 244 while the tractor continued another 2,000 feet or so until it reached the guardrail near Watt Avenue.
One person was transported from the collision with non-life threatening injuries, according to Metro Fire.
One lane on the highway is closed near the scene, Zerfas said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
