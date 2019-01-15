Transportation

Nearly all RT park-and-ride lots will soon be free. Here’s what you need to know

By Hannah Darden

January 15, 2019 03:01 PM

The Sacramento Regional Transit Board voted Monday evening to remove the fee at all but one of the system’s park-and-ride lots, according to Regional Transit.

RT will stop charging the $1 per day parking fee at four more stations on March 1, said Regional Transit spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said that the board voted to make the lots free to “remove a barrier” for commuters and to get people more interested in riding. Gonzalez said RT hopes the move will give commuters one less thing to worry about while trying to catch a train.

The four lots that will no longer have fees are at the Power Inn, Florin, Meadowview and Franklin light rail stations. RT removed fees starting Jan. 1 for the Watt/I-80, Watt/I-80 West, and Roseville Road park-and-ride lots.

Regional Transit has 22 total park-and-ride stations. As of March 1, 21 of them will be free.

The lot at Cosumnes River College will continue to have a fee, Gonzalez said, because that station is owned and managed by the college and not by RT.

