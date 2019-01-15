Nearly all RT park-and-ride lots will soon be free. Here’s what you need to know

The Sacramento Regional Transit Board voted Monday evening to remove the fee at all but one of the system’s park-and-ride lots, according to Regional Transit.
RT will stop charging the $1 per day parking fee at four more stations on March 1, said Regional Transit spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said that the board voted to make the lots free to “remove a barrier” for commuters and to get people more interested in riding. Gonzalez said RT hopes the move will give commuters one less thing to worry about while trying to catch a train.
The four lots that will no longer have fees are at the Power Inn, Florin, Meadowview and Franklin light rail stations. RT removed fees starting Jan. 1 for the Watt/I-80, Watt/I-80 West, and Roseville Road park-and-ride lots.
Regional Transit has 22 total park-and-ride stations. As of March 1, 21 of them will be free.
The lot at Cosumnes River College will continue to have a fee, Gonzalez said, because that station is owned and managed by the college and not by RT.
