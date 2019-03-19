Train collision near Fruitridge and Power Inn kills one, stalls traffic

A train was involved Tuesday in a fatal collision near the intersection of Fruitridge Road and Power Inn Road, affecting traffic in the area, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The Sacramento Fire Department said one person was struck by a Union Pacific train and killed.
Fire department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said the victim was believed to be homeless and was hit on foot around 2:30 p.m.
The victim received multiple traumatic injuries and was declared dead on the scene, Wade said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
As of 3:15 p.m., the train was stopped and was blocking Fruitridge Road, Power Inn Road and other surrounding streets, Wade said.
Police advised travelers to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments