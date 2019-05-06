Gas prices rise yet again, in Sacramento and across California. Is the end in sight?

A few ways to save fuel With gas prices skyrocketing, saving fuel is essential. Here are a few ways to conserve fuel. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With gas prices skyrocketing, saving fuel is essential. Here are a few ways to conserve fuel.

Gas prices are continuing to increase throughout California, where the average statewide cost remains by far the highest in the nation.

After last month surpassing $4 for the first time since 2014, gas prices stood at an average of $4.10 a gallon as of Monday morning in the Golden State, according to AAA. The next closest states were Hawaii at $3.64 and Washington at $3.53.

The average gas price in Sacramento reached $4.01 a gallon to start Monday, up a little more than 4 cents over the past week, according to fuel trend website GasBuddy. On the same date last year, folks were paying just $3.50 per gallon at the pump.

Drivers in Sacramento can find the cheapest gas in the city at the Costco on 7981 East Stockton Blvd., Sam’s Club on 8250 Power Inn Road or by paying cash at Bonfare Market on 3120 Northgate Blvd. Gas at all three stations was priced at $3.69 per gallon as of early Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.

The next cheapest, non-cash price was $3.75 a gallon, found at the Quik Stop on 8500 Florin Road.

The nationwide average has reached $2.89 per gallon, a bump of 14 cents over the last month, according to GasBuddy.

However, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says the trend could be reaching its peak.

“For now, I believe we’re close to seeing gas prices peak in the next few weeks or so in most of the U.S., and barring any future unexpected outages, I think most of the country has seen the risk of big price increases melt away,” DeHaan said in a news release. “We’ll likely begin to see prices recede in the month of June, tracking very closely to what we experienced last summer.”