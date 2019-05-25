Transportation
Long lines this morning delay travelers after airport’s Terminal B tram goes down
Unusually long lines held up some travelers Saturday morning at the Sacramento International Airport after a tram was down early this morning.
One of the trams that takes travelers to Terminal B was down from about 6:15 to 6:30 this morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Airport Bureau.
A full trip for the trams usually takes 7 to 8 minutes, so the tram was two trips behind schedule, Sacramento County spokeswoman Janna Haynes said.
Lines were still long around 7 a.m., but Haynes said it should be cleared up by now.
