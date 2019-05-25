Transportation

Long lines this morning delay travelers after airport’s Terminal B tram goes down

Long lines disrupted travel at the Sacramento International Airport Saturday morning, witnesses said.
Long lines disrupted travel at the Sacramento International Airport Saturday morning, witnesses said. Chuck Robuck

Unusually long lines held up some travelers Saturday morning at the Sacramento International Airport after a tram was down early this morning.

One of the trams that takes travelers to Terminal B was down from about 6:15 to 6:30 this morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Airport Bureau.

A full trip for the trams usually takes 7 to 8 minutes, so the tram was two trips behind schedule, Sacramento County spokeswoman Janna Haynes said.

Lines were still long around 7 a.m., but Haynes said it should be cleared up by now.

  Comments  