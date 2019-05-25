Happening now: Shooting on Highway 99 at 12th Street diverts traffic

This is a developing story.

Traffic on southbound Highway 99 through Sacramento is being diverted Saturday evening due to a shooting that happened near the midtown interchange with Highway 50 and the Capital City Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The state Department of Transportation issued an alert to motorists via social media around 8 p.m. that vehicles traveling on the roadway were being diverted at 12th Street due to police activity. The agency did not have an expected time of reopening.

Caltrans cameras showed traffic also was backed up on the connecting southbound side of the Capital City Freeway through midtown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sacramento police also said some adjoining surface streets were closed as the CHP investigates.

Officials urged motorists to avoid the freeway area from the midtown interchange and in nearby Curtis Park and Oak Park neighborhoods.



