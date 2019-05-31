Rancho Cordova offers discount on Lyft rides to Regional Transit light rail stations

What Uber, Lyft riders can do to stay safe To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To help keep riders safe, Uber has published tips that a ride-share passenger can do to stay safe.

The city of Rancho Cordova announced a new partnership Thursday with ride-hailing giant Lyft to encourage ridership on Regional Transit light rail lines.

Lyft is offering a coupon code to take $5 off rides that begin or end at any of Rancho Cordova’s four RT light rail stations, good for 60 uses per month, according to a news release issued by the city. The code is “RCFREE5.”

The pilot program, “Free $5 to Ride,” is funded by a $75,000 grant from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and was devised to make it easier for commuters to use public transit, according to the release.

“This innovative pilot program, the first ride-hailing partnership focused on commuter travel in the Sacramento region, will study whether incentives such as a $5 Lyft credit, designed to make using SacRT more convenient and affordable, will increase use of public transportation,” Rancho Cordova Vice Mayor David Sander said in a prepared statement.

The coupon code is automatically applied to eligible Lyft rides in Rancho Cordova, according to the release.

“Lyft is excited to partner with the city of Rancho Cordova to enhance access to transit and create more reliable and sustainable transportation options” Lyft senior director of city partnerships Bakari Brock said in a prepared statement. “As partners, we’re working to make existing transit service even more convenient and attractive.”

The pilot was first tested during the first week in May but is now available to the general public, according to the release.

“One of the best ways to boost transit ridership is to make it easier for people to get to stations,” SACOG Executive Director James Corless said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to seeing the results of this pilot program to help us understand if new mobility can increase access to light rail to help lower car trips, congestion, and greenhouse gas emissions.”

The program will continue until funds are exhausted. Afterward, the city, Lyft and RT will analyze the outcomes of the pilot, according to the release.