As prices continue to fall, gas in Sacramento is averaging $3.81. Here’s where to find it cheaper

Gasoline prices in Sacramento continue to fall, with a gallon of regular-grade fuel costing $3.81 on average in the City of Trees.

Gas in the city is priced 6.9 cents lower per gallon than a week ago and 20.3 cents lower than a month ago, but it is still 20.1 cents higher than a year ago, according to fuel price tracker GasBuddy.

The cheapest gas can be found at Snacks And Gas & 76 Station at 2199 El Camino Avenue, where a gallon of fuel costs only $3.25, according to GasBuddy.

The average price of gas in nearby Stockton is $3.79, while Modesto’s average is slightly higher at $3.82. Gas in Oakland is notably higher, with an average price of $3.92 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

California’s overall average is $3.88 per gallon. The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Sierra County, where the average price per gallon is $3.55, while the most expensive gas can be found in Mono County, where the average price per gallon is $4.78, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.73, which is down 7.1 cents in the last week, down 12.9 cents in the last month and 17.8 cents down in the last year, according to GasBuddy.

“The decline at the pump is likely to continue but may slow down in a few couple weeks,” said GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan in a news release. “Motorists will continue to see prices moving lower as the summer driving season gets underway. We’re likely to see more good news at the pump than bad for the foreseeable future.”