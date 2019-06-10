Rollover crash closes stretch of Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova, police say

A two-vehicle crash closed all lanes of Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Sunrise Boulevard was closed in both directions between Fitzgerald and White Rock roads as of 12:45 p.m., the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a tweet.

The collision involved two vehicles, and at least one of them rolled over, Rancho Cordova police spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said. Fire personnel were at the scene just before 1 p.m.

There are believed to be no major injuries, Deterding said.

Northbound Sunrise Boulevard was reopened about 1:20 p.m., while southbound traffic remains diverted at Recycle Road, the department said in another tweet.

Heavy traffic congestion can be expected in the area until Sunrise Boulevard reopens.