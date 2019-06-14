One lane of I-80 in West Sacramento closed for emergency repairs, CHP says

A lane of westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento has been closed for emergency repairs Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

A lane of westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento has been closed for emergency repairs Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

The right lane of I-80 just east of Reed Avenue was closed for repairs just before 1 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 4 p.m., CHP’s Woodland office said in a tweet.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including Interstate 5 and Highway 50, to avoid traffic delays.

No information was immediately available on what necessitated the emergency repairs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW