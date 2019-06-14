Transportation

One lane of I-80 in West Sacramento closed for emergency repairs, CHP says

A lane of westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento has been closed for emergency repairs Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.
A lane of westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento has been closed for emergency repairs Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. CHP Woodland

A lane of westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento has been closed for emergency repairs Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

The right lane of I-80 just east of Reed Avenue was closed for repairs just before 1 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 4 p.m., CHP’s Woodland office said in a tweet.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including Interstate 5 and Highway 50, to avoid traffic delays.

No information was immediately available on what necessitated the emergency repairs.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  