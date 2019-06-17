Transportation

Gas prices in Sacramento have dropped, but a new California tax will change that soon

See how much California’s gas tax will rise through 2020

Increases to California's gas tax were approved in 2017 and will continue for years. By
Although gasoline prices in Sacramento keep falling, a statewide tax set to take effect next month may change all that.

Prices dropped 8 cents in Sacramento last week amid a continued decline, bringing the average cost for a gallon of regular-grade gas to $3.74, according to fuel price tracker GasBuddy.

But beginning July 1, drivers may see a change in the trend, when a new California gas tax kicks in.

The current statewide tax on a gallon of gas is 41.7 cents, while the new tax will be 47.3 cents per gallon, a 5.6-cent increase.

Right now, gas in Sacramento is 25.3 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, but 14.7 cents more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest place to get gas in the city is either at Bonfare Market at 3120 Northgate Blvd. or at the Snacks and Gas & 76 Station at 2199 El Camino Ave., where a gallon is $3.17, according to GasBuddy.

The average per-gallon price in Stockton in $3.69, while in Modesto it is $3.76 and in Oakland it is $3.86, according to GasBuddy.

Gas in Sacramento County is relatively cheap at an average price of $3.71 per gallon, while California’s current average is 10 cents higher, according to AAA.

The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Imperial County, where a gallon costs $3.65 on average, and the most expensive gas can be found in Mono County, where a gallon averages $4.74, according to AAA.

Prices in the United States fell 6.2 cents in the last week, bringing the national average to $2.67 per gallon, which is 19.3 cents lower than a month ago and 22.2 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“For the sixth straight week, gasoline prices have declined nationally, a feat not often seen heading into the prime of summer driving season,” GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick DeHaan, said in a news release. “For some states like California, Illinois and Ohio, the party may partially end in just two weeks as those states prepare to raise gasoline taxes a noticeable amount, sending their gas prices higher just in time for July 4.”

