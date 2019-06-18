Transportation

Folsom light-rail service restored after car crashes into power shed

Light-rail service in Folsom was down most of Tuesday after a vehicle collision damaged a critical piece of electrical equipment, according to Sacramento Regional Transit officials and police.

Service was restored around 3 p.m., said RT spokeswoman Devra Selenis.

RT tweeted just after 5:30 a.m. that a car crashing into an instrument house has caused “severe damage” to circuits, downing the gold line between Historic Folsom Station and Iron Point Station, a stretch that encompasses all of RT’s light-rail service in Folsom.

The crash involved a juvenile driver, who struck a primary control shed near the intersection of Bidwell Street and Folsom Boulevard, the Folsom Police Department said in a Facebook post.



