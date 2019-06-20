Terminal A at Sacramento airport evacuated Thursday due to suspicious package

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Cravens handles a German shepherd named Quattro-Quappe, an explosive detection canine named after a 9/11 victim, as TSA announced, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, that two new security dogs will be patrolling the checkpoint lines at the Sacramento International Airport. lsterling@sacbee.com

Sacramento International Airport temporarily closed Terminal A on Thursday for a more than an hour after a suspicious package was found in the building around 11 a.m.

Some fliers where sheltered in place, officials said. Others will halted at security from entering the terminal. Several fliers complained they were being blocked from access, but not told why.

Terminal operations resumed at 12:30 p.m. after sheriff’s officials inspected the suspicious bag and determined it was not dangerous.





The closure prompted several jets to be held on the tarmac prior to linking to terminal gates, officials said.

“All operations are back to normal,” airport spokeswoman Samantha Mott said at 12:30 p.m.