I-80 crash at Madison stalls westbound traffic. Expect delays, CHP warns

Traffic is delayed Monday morning on westbound Interstate 80 at Madison Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The collision involved a truck running into about three other vehicles in the right lane near the Madison off-ramp just before 6:40 a.m., according to CHP’s incident log. Two trucks involved in the crash were blocking the slow lane.

CHP Valley Division said in a tweet to expect delays as the right lane of traffic remains blocked with debris.

Minor injuries were reported, according to CHP.

Caltrans live traffic cameras showed gridlock traffic on westbound I-80, backed up to Greenback Lane, just before 7 a.m.

