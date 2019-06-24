Hawaii plane crash, killing 11, involved plane registered with FAA to Lincoln skydiving company

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.

A plane that crashed Friday in Hawaii, killing all 11 people on board, was registered to a Lincoln-based skydiving company, according to information provided by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration registry.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said in a statement Saturday that 11 people died after a Beechcraft BE65 twin-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Dillingham Airfield, updating the death toll from an earlier report of nine fatalities. The aircraft reportedly crashed about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Oahu’s North Shore.

FAA registry information for the involved aircraft shows that it is owned by Skydive Sacramento, which is based at the Lincoln Regional Airport and is incorporated as an LLC in Granite Bay.

The plane was reportedly being operated by Oahu Parachute Center at the time of the crash, according to multiple local news outlets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An NTSB spokesperson told reporters at the crash site Sunday that the agency will examine repair and inspection records on the plane, which was also involved in a 2016 incident in California in which it sustained “substantial” damage, as reported by The Associated Press and multiple local news publications in Hawaii.

NTSB’s preliminary report on Friday’s crash is expected in about two weeks, and a final report may take about two years. The incident marked the deadliest reported civil aviation accident in U.S. airspace since 2011, according to The Associated Press.

Efforts by The Sacramento Bee to reach Skydive Sacramento for comment Monday morning were unsuccessful, with a voicemail recording stating the business is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. An email sent to the address listed on the company’s website was returned with an error message stating “the user’s mailfolder is full.”

The July 23, 2016, incident involving the aircraft occurred near Byron, where the plane “abruptly stalled, rolled left, and began rotating downward” with 15 people on-board for a skydiving jump run, according to an NTSB report.

A “loud bang” was heard by a jumper as the pilot recovered the plane, which then stalled two more times before the pilot landed it without further incident. The aircraft sustained “substantial” damage to its tail equipment, some of which was missing and subsequently recovered in a field, according to the NTSB report. None of the 15 occupants was injured.

NTSB determined the cause of the 2016 crash to be pilot error: “failure to maintain an adequate airspeed and his exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall and subsequent spin.”