Sacramentans can now fly to this ‘hot’ tourist locale and famous music festival

‘Passenger activity … has outstripped our facilities.’ Here’s what Sacramento’s airport needs next Sacramento County Airports Director Cindy Nichol talks about how Sacramento International Airport needs to plan for new facilities – including gates, parking and runway maintenance – on Monday, March 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento County Airports Director Cindy Nichol talks about how Sacramento International Airport needs to plan for new facilities – including gates, parking and runway maintenance – on Monday, March 19, 2019.

Want to go to the Coachella Valley music festival or play winter golf in the desert? It just got easier from the capital region.

Starting in September, travelers will be able to fly nonstop directly to Palm Springs from Sacramento for the first time in several years. Contour Airlines announced on Tuesday it will launch daily flights to the desert from Sacramento International Airport during the fall, winter and spring.

Introductory price is $99 each way.

The airline’s Sacramento-to-Palm Springs flight season will last from Sept. 16 to May 14. The airline fleet comprises Brazilian-made Embrarer ERJ turbojets and British Aerospace Jetstream turboprops, according to its website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are thrilled to add another fabulous getaway destination, with Contour Airlines,” Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports Director said on Tuesday. “This new route is a great opportunity for us to restore service to an important intra-California market that has gone unserved since May 2014.”

Contour, a Tennessee-based low-cost carrier, launched its initial Sacramento service in January with flights to Santa Barbara.

The airline’s daily Palm Springs flights are scheduled to take off at 10:45 a.m. Return flights arrive in Sacramento at 2:30 p.m

Sacramento airport officials as well are promoting the capitol city as a good vacation spot for Palm Springs-area residents as well, offering access to the Napa Valley and Amador wine regions.