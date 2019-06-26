Two-car crash with major damage stalls I-80 traffic in West Sacramento, according to CHP

A crash between Harbor and Jefferson boulevards on westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento blocked two lanes Wednesday morning, leading to heavy congestion, according to California Highway Patrol.

A two-car crash with major damage blocked two lanes of westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento on Wednesday morning, leading to heavy congestion, according to California Highway Patrol.

One or more collisions were reported just before 9:30 a.m. between Harbor and Jefferson boulevards, involving a pickup truck and a sedan that both ended up with major front-end damage, according to CHP’s incident log.

One vehicle ending up near the center median and the other ending up on the right-hand side of the highway, according to CHP. The far left and far right lanes of traffic remained closed as of 10 a.m. while the two middle lanes remained open, according to the incident log.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but it was not clear whether any injuries were reported.

Caltrans live traffic cameras showed delays on I-80 starting near Jefferson Boulevard.

