Multi-car crash, overturned vehicle close all lanes of westbound I-80 at Yolo causeway

All lanes of westbound Interstate 80 are blocked Thursday morning at the causeway due to a collision involving at least three vehicles, one of which is overturned, according to California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.

The overturned vehicle was reported about 7:45 a.m. on the causeway, midway between Davis and West Sacramento on I-80, according to CHP’s incident log.

Significant delays are expected with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans said in a tweet.

