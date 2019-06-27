Transportation

Multi-car crash, overturned vehicle close all lanes of westbound I-80 at Yolo causeway

All lanes of westbound Interstate 80 are blocked Thursday morning at the causeway due to a collision involving at least three vehicles, one of which is overturned, according to California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.

The overturned vehicle was reported about 7:45 a.m. on the causeway, midway between Davis and West Sacramento on I-80, according to CHP’s incident log.

Significant delays are expected with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans said in a tweet.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

