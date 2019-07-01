California’s gas tax has arrived. Here’s today’s price at the pump in Sacramento area

A few ways to save fuel With gas prices skyrocketing, saving fuel is essential. Here are a few ways to conserve fuel. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With gas prices skyrocketing, saving fuel is essential. Here are a few ways to conserve fuel.

Although gasoline prices in the Sacramento area have been on the decline recently, a new California gas took effect Monday, slightly raising prices.

Costs have already started to rise, with Monday’s statewide average price for a gallon of gas at $3.755, compared to Sunday’s average of $3.754, according to AAA.

In the week leading up to the 5.6 cent tax increase, gas prices in Sacramento fell 2.1 cents, leaving the average cost for one gallon of regular gas at $3.64, according to fuel price tracker Gasbuddy.

Gas prices in Sacramento are 24 cents lower than they were a month ago, but are still 8.2 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

If you’re looking for the cheapest place in town to buy gas, try Snacks and Gas and 76 Station at 2199 El Camino Ave., where a gallon costs $3.15, according to GasBuddy. Sacramento County is averaging $3.61 per gallon, Yolo County is averaging $3.73 per gallon, Placer County is averaging $3.73 per gallon, and El Dorado County is averaging $3.78 per gallon, according to AAA.

The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Imperial County, where a gallon costs $3.58 per gallon on average, while the most expensive gas can be found in Mono County, where a gallon costs $4.60 on average, according to AAA.

Stockton’s average price is $3.55 per gallon, Modesto’s is $3.63, while in Oakland a gallon of gas costs $3.79, according to GasBuddy.

Nationwide, gas prices went up by 4.6 cents in the past week, defying a recent trend of decline. The U.S. average is now $2.71 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“For the first time in nearly two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline has seen a weekly increase,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said in a news release. “While gas prices this July 4 are nearly guaranteed to be slightly under last year’s level, we will continue to close that gap as prices are likely to continue rising, especially as several states slapped those traveling for the holiday with higher gasoline taxes just hours ago.”