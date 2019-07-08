Westbound I-80 closed near Auburn due to crash and car fire, authorities say

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed near Auburn due to multiple collisions and a vehicle fire, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes of I-80 are blocked at Newcastle Road with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans said in a tweet. The incident was first reported just after 12:30 p.m., according to CHP’s incident log.

At least three vehicles were involved in the collision and fire, according to the incident log.

No other details were immediately available.

