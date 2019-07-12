Transportation

Highway 50 traffic stalled near Cameron Park due to overturned SUV, trailer, CHP says

Two lanes of Highway 50 are blocked Friday afternoon at Cameron Park due to a collision involving an overturned SUV and trailer, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported just before noon on westbound Highway 50 near Cambridge Road, involving a SUV towing a medium-sized travel trailer, according to CHP’s incident log. Both overturned and contents were spilled into the roadway.

Traffic was initially reduced to one lane, with Caltrans working to clear debris from the other two, CHP Placerville and Caltrans said in tweets. Caltrans reopened the left two lanes at about 1:20 p.m.

Significant delays are being observed in the area, with drivers urged to take alternate routes if possible. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

No other details regarding the collision were immediately available.

