Crash involving 3 big rigs closes 2 lanes of Interstate 5 in Natomas, CHP says

A collision involving multiple big rigs Tuesday morning has blocked two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 just before Arena Boulevard in the Natomas area of Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 11:15 a.m. and involved a car and three semitrucks, with one of the trucks reportedly speeding and performing an unsafe merge just south of Arena Boulevard, according to CHP’s incident log. At least one of the trucks began leaking fuel onto the roadway, requiring a hazardous materials response.

The two left lanes of northbound I-5 remained blocked as of 11:40 a.m., estimated to be closed at least another 30 minutes at that point, according to CHP’s incident log. The center median and fast lane will be closed for approximately an hour, CHP’s North Sacramento Office said in a tweet about 11:50 a.m.

Caltrans traffic cameras showed northbound I-5 traffic gridlocked for several freeway exits, through at least Richards Boulevard.

No other details were immediately available.