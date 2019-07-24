Transportation
South Sacramento road closed at Hwy. 99 due to spilled milk, overturned truck, CHP says
A tanker truck carrying milk overturned in south Sacramento, blocking northbound lanes of Stockton Boulevard near ramps to Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision occurred just after 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to CHP’s incident log.
CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a Facebook post that all northbound lanes of Sockton Boulevard were closed at the northbound Highway 99 exit as crews respond to the overturned big rig, which was hauling a “tanker full of milk.” All lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m., according to the incident log.
Minor injuries were reported, as well as a lot of spilled milk.
