South Sacramento road closed at Hwy. 99 due to spilled milk, overturned truck, CHP says

A tanker truck carrying milk overturned in south Sacramento, blocking northbound lanes of Stockton Boulevard near ramps to Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The collision occurred just after 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to CHP’s incident log.

CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a Facebook post that all northbound lanes of Sockton Boulevard were closed at the northbound Highway 99 exit as crews respond to the overturned big rig, which was hauling a “tanker full of milk.” All lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m., according to the incident log.

Minor injuries were reported, as well as a lot of spilled milk.

