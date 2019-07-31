Highway 50 lanes blocked near Watt Avenue after truck crashes, spilling scrap metal

See lanes blocked near Watt Avenue after crash A dump truck crashed on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue early Wednesday afternoon, spilling metal debris into the roadway and briefly closing all westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A dump truck crashed on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue early Wednesday afternoon, spilling metal debris into the roadway and briefly closing all westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A dump truck crashed on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue early Wednesday afternoon, spilling metal debris into the roadway and briefly closing all westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A truck carrying scrap metal overturned at about 1:12 p.m. on westbound Highway 50, according to CHP’s incident log, blocking all lanes. The left two lanes of traffic reopened at about 1:30 p.m., according to the incident log, and the right two lanes remain closed with no estimated time of reopening.

The on-ramp from northbound Watt Avenue to westbound Highway 50 remained closed as of 1:30 p.m. as well, as units have cleared most of the debris but are working to clear a “significant” amount of oil in the roadway.

Sacramento Metro Fire District, which responded to the crash, said in a tweet that traffic delays are anticipated on westbound Highway 50 in the area, from Rancho Cordova to possibly as far east as Folsom.

Only minor injuries were reported, according to CHP’s incident log.