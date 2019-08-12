Highway 12 closed after crash between 2 big rigs with major injuries, CHP says

A major-injury collision involving two semitrucks has closed Highway 12 traffic in both directions Monday morning in south Sacramento County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big-rig crash was reported just after 7:20 a.m. on westbound Highway 12 between Terminous and Jackson Slough roads, according to CHP’s incident log.

As of 7:45 a.m., all lanes of traffic remained closed as crews awaited an air ambulance, set to land on the highway within 30 minutes, to transport at least one victim suffering major injuries, CHP said. One lane of traffic is expected to reopen once the patient is transported via helicopter, according to the incident log.

A male victim required extrication from one of the vehicles, and one of the trucks briefly caught fire, which was put out via fire extinguisher, according to the incident log.

The Rio Vista Fire Department said in a Facebook post it assisted the River Delta Fire District in a “heavy extrication” operation involving one patient following the collision.