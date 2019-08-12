Five-car crash closes lanes of Hwy. 50 in West Sacramento, stalling morning commute traffic

A collision involving as many as five vehicles has closed multiple lanes of westbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento indefinitely Monday morning, according to the California Highway patrol.

The crash was reported just before 8:40 a.m. near the Harbor Boulevard exit and involved about five cars, according to CHP’s incident log.

All but the right two lanes of westbound traffic remained blocked as of 8:50 a.m., with no estimated time of reopening, according to the CHP.

Significant commute delays are anticipated as CHP’s incident log called for Caltrans assistance in an “extensive closure.”

Caltrans traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill at Harbor Boulevard, and backed up through to West Capitol Avenue.