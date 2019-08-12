Four-car crash with major injuries halts I-80 traffic at Bryte Bend Bridge, CHP says

Traffic is backed up on westbound Interstate 80 at the Bryte Bend Bridge due to a four-vehicle collision involving major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A four-vehicle crash has resulted in major injuries and stalled westbound Interstate 80 traffic at the Bryte Bend Bridge midday Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, reported just before noon and involved a minivan and three other vehicles, has blocked the left two lanes of traffic on the bridge, just east of Reed Avenue in West Sacramento, according to CHP’s incident log. Lanes remained closed as of 12:30 p.m.

An unknown number of people suffered major injuries, according to the CHP.

The incident is the third major-injury crash reported Monday morning and the second in the West Sacramento area. A five-car collision on Highway 50 at Harbor Boulevard closed all but two lanes of westbound traffic for 90 minutes, and a crash between two semitrucks shut down Highway 12 in south Sacramento County for hours.

