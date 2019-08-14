Westbound Highway 50 reopens amid fire near Placerville. Eastbound still closed

Highway 50 reopened for westbound traffic around 2 p.m. Wednesday near Placerville after a grass fire closed the highway in both directions, the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans said. Eastbound lanes are still closed.

Around 1.40 p.m., the highway closed both ways in the area of Greenstone Road, halfway between Shingle Springs and Placerville, the CHP Placerville office and Caltrans said in tweets.

Homes were evacuated in the area of Studebaker Road near Greenstone Road, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

CHP’s incident log says the fire started on the righthand shoulder of the highway when the back wheels of a trailer truck blew and caught on fire. The fire spread into the grass along the highway from a truck fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

West bound highway 50 at greenstone is being opened for traffic. East bound is still closed #edso #wildlandfire pic.twitter.com/VTMxfmW6QB — Sgt Anthony Prencipe (@SgtPrencipe) August 14, 2019