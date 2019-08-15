Jackknifed big rig closes Highway 99 in Elk Grove for hours, CHP says

Southbound Highway 99 traffic is badly congested as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, after a collision involving a jackknifed big rig closed both lanes at Elk Grove Boulevard for more than two hours.

Traffic has been severely impacted for hours after a big rig crash Thursday morning closed lanes of southbound Highway 99 in Elk Grove.

A collision between an SUV and big rig near Dillard Road reported about 3 a.m. led CHP to close both southbound lanes at Elk Grove Boulevard for more than two hours, with the right lane reopening about 5:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.

Caltrans said in a tweet that the left lane remained closed as of 6:30 a.m. for “extensive guardrail repair” with no estimated time of reopening.

Two patients were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to CHP’s incident log.

The tractor trailer jackknifed, spilling fuel and prompting a hazardous materials crew response, according to the incident log. The truck was carrying pallets of milk, CHP says.

Major congestion could be observed as of 6:30 a.m. through at least Grant Line Road, Caltrans traffic cameras show.

Significant delays are anticipated in the area, and drivers are urged to use Interstate 5 as an alternate route.

