Motorcycle crash briefly closes 4 lanes of eastbound Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

Traffic is delayed on eastbound Highway 50 Bradshaw Road due to a major-injury motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

Four lanes of eastbound Highway 50 were briefly closed in Rancho Cordova on Thursday afternoon following a major-injury collision involving a motorcycle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened about 1:30 p.m. just east of Bradshaw Road and involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle, with the rider reportedly down in in one lane and the motorcycle pinned under the truck in another lane, according to CHP’s incident log.

The four left lanes of eastbound Highway 50 were closed in the area as of 1:45 p.m., but lanes reopened before 2 p.m. The involved stretch of the freeway has five lanes.

Ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and CHP is classifying the crash as a major-injury collision. No other details on the crash were available.

