Small jet in Oroville catches fire after sliding off runway, one of 3 crashes in Northern CA

Scene of Oroville plane crash that sparked fire - no injuries A small plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. August 21, 2019, at Oroville Airport, sparking a grass fire. Nobody was injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A small plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. August 21, 2019, at Oroville Airport, sparking a grass fire. Nobody was injured.

A small jet aborted its takeoff Wednesday at Oroville Municipal Airport, skidding off the runway and catching fire around noon Wednesday. All 10 people aboard were not injured, Oroville police chief said.

It was one of three small plane crashes in Northern California in less than 24 hours.

The twin-engine Cessna Citation jet, which was was slated to fly to Portland, Oregon, slid off the northern end of the runway and ignited a grass fire of about 2 acres shortly before noon, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in a statement.

The jet never left airport property, and was engulfed in flames when Oroville firefighters arrived to the scene. Officials briefly closed nearby Highway 162 before crews got the fire under control, according to the statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oroville’s fire and police chief, Joe Deal, said in a statement that the two pilots and eight corporate passengers, who had stayed in Oroville the night before, aboard the chartered plane were not hurt.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

It was the second of three crashes involving small planes since Tuesday night when a Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in the Pacific Ocean; the two inside the propeller plane were not hurt. Around noon, a Cessna 120 crashed while taking off from Livermore’s airport; its pilot emerged from the wreckage and was later hospitalized.