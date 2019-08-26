Transportation
Blue-line light-rail trains running again after crash that injured 13 paused service
Watch press conference after Sacramento light rail collision
Sacramento Regional Transit resumed its blue-line light-rail service Monday afternoon, according to a tweet by @RideSacRT on Monday.
“Repairs have been made to the light rails tracks and Blue Line light rail vehicles are resuming normal service,” SacRT said.
The blue-line service was paused as federal and state authorities investigated a collision last week in North Sacramento between a light-rail train carrying 24 people and a maintenance train carrying three people. Due to the crash, 13 people were sent to the hospital.
As the light-rail service was paused, SacRT put up a bus bridge to transport passengers from the North Highlands Watt/I-80 station to the Marconi-Arcade stop. The bus bridge was also taken down Monday, SacRT tweeted.
Comments