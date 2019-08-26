Blue-line light-rail trains running again after crash that injured 13 paused service

Watch press conference after Sacramento light rail collision Keith Wade of the Sacramento Fire Department discusses the details of a light rail collision on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A train carrying 24 people collided with a maintenance train, injuring 27. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Keith Wade of the Sacramento Fire Department discusses the details of a light rail collision on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A train carrying 24 people collided with a maintenance train, injuring 27.

Sacramento Regional Transit resumed its blue-line light-rail service Monday afternoon, according to a tweet by @RideSacRT on Monday.

“Repairs have been made to the light rails tracks and Blue Line light rail vehicles are resuming normal service,” SacRT said.

The blue-line service was paused as federal and state authorities investigated a collision last week in North Sacramento between a light-rail train carrying 24 people and a maintenance train carrying three people. Due to the crash, 13 people were sent to the hospital.

As the light-rail service was paused, SacRT put up a bus bridge to transport passengers from the North Highlands Watt/I-80 station to the Marconi-Arcade stop. The bus bridge was also taken down Monday, SacRT tweeted.