Expect delays on Folsom street from Sept. 3-6; why you’ll want to pick alternate route

Traffic on East Bidwell Street in Folsom will be reduced to one lane between Creekside Drive and Oak Avenue Parkway from Sept. 3-6 while crews replace a failed storm drain pipe, city authorities said in a report.

A sinkhole is forming on the street due to the pipe’s failure, according to the report. During the closures, the city plans to repair the pipe and rehabilitate the road.

Delays should be expected from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Creekside Drive and Oak Avenue Parkway, the report says. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

To learn more about the project, contact City of Folsom Senior Engineer Ryan Neves at rneves@folsom.ca.us or call Tel:9164616705.

