Up to 4-hour delay on Elk Grove Florin Road after fatal motorcycle crash, officials say

Sacramento

Elk Grove Florin Road will remain closed between Brecon Drive and Sheldon Road until further notice due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider Sunday. Elk Grove police said the closure may last up to four hours.

Officials reported the “solo” collision near the corner of Elk Grove Florin Road and Sheldon Road on Twitter at 5:18 p.m. Sunday.

The rider was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and died around 5:40 p.m.

