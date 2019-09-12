Transportation

Extended lane closure on Sunrise Boulevard near Highway 50 after car hits power pole

A car collided with a power pole on northbound Sunrise Boulevard near Sun Center Drive on Thursday morning, leading to extended closure of one lane as crews repair the electrical pole.
A vehicle collided head-on with an electrical pole in Rancho Cordova early Thursday morning, causing traffic delays along a major roadway that could last most of the day, authorities said.

The collision happened sometime before 3:30 a.m. along northbound Sunrise Boulevard near Sun Center Drive, disabling traffic signals and light rail crossing arms at several nearby intersections for more than two hours, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in tweets.

All traffic lights and crossing arms were back functioning as of 6 a.m., but the department said in a tweet just after 7 a.m. that one lane of northbound Sunrise Boulevard will likely remain closed throughout most of Thursday as crews work to repair the electrical pole.

Traffic delays are anticipated in the area, located just south of the Highway 50. No estimated time of reopening was given.

Rancho Cordova police spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said no one was injured in the collision. A photo posted by Rancho Cordova police shows a silver sedan with major damage to the front end, partially wrapped around the power pole.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
