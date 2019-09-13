Fatal RV crash closes on-ramp to I-80 in North Sacramento, CHP says

A fatal collision early Friday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 is creating delays in North Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A fatal collision Friday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 is creating delays in North Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The on-ramp from northbound Marysville Boulevard to westbound I-80 is closed as authorities investigate the collision, which happened about 12:20 p.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which veered off the right side of the road and into a tree, according to the CHP incident log.

A photo posted by CHP’s North Sacramento office showed an RV that sustained serious damage after striking a tree.

Delays are expected in the area, the CHP Valley Division said in a tweet just after 1 p.m. Lanes of I-80 were not closed at that time, but traffic congestion had built up in the area as passing traffic proceeded slowly.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW