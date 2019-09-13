Transportation
Fatal RV crash closes on-ramp to I-80 in North Sacramento, CHP says
A fatal collision Friday afternoon on westbound Interstate 80 is creating delays in North Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The on-ramp from northbound Marysville Boulevard to westbound I-80 is closed as authorities investigate the collision, which happened about 12:20 p.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which veered off the right side of the road and into a tree, according to the CHP incident log.
A photo posted by CHP’s North Sacramento office showed an RV that sustained serious damage after striking a tree.
Delays are expected in the area, the CHP Valley Division said in a tweet just after 1 p.m. Lanes of I-80 were not closed at that time, but traffic congestion had built up in the area as passing traffic proceeded slowly.
