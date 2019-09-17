Major traffic jam on I-5 near Pocket area following 4-car pileup, CHP says

Watch the Interstate 5 gridlock from Elk Grove to Seamas Avenue (7:45 a.m. Sept. 17) A four-car pileup has gridlocked traffic on northbound Interstate 5 in the Pocket area on September 17, 2019, according to the California Highway Patrol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A four-car pileup has gridlocked traffic on northbound Interstate 5 in the Pocket area on September 17, 2019, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A possible four-car pileup gridlocked traffic on northbound Interstate 5 in the Pocket area Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A collision involving three or vehicles was reported in the middle lane of I-5 just south of Sutterville Road at about 7:15 a.m., according to the CHP incident log.

The two right lanes of traffic were closed at 7:45 a.m. because tow trucks were unable to move one or more vehicles, according to the incident log. Both lanes were reopened about 8:15 a.m., CHP said.

Only minor injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

Caltrans cameras showed morning traffic crawling on northbound I-5 for several exits, with congestion seen as far south as Elk Grove Boulevard. Travel time from Elk Grove to downtown is reportedly around 1.5 hours.