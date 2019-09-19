Highway 99 jam at Grant Line: Big-rig crash leaves metal hanging from bridge

One lane of southbound Highway 99 is closed south of Elk Grove at Grant Line Road after a collision left a metal beam dangling from a bridge overpass Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The railroad overpass near Grant Line Road was struck by a big-rig “car hauler,” which knocked a metal cross beam and led it to hang down a few feet on the southbound side, according to the CHP’s incident log.

Both lanes were closed briefly by the collision, which was reported just before 11 a.m. The right lane reopened right before 1:30 p.m., according to the incident log.

Another collision on the northbound side of Highway 99, occurring about 12:30 p.m. and involving two vehicles, led to congestion in that direction as well, with one lane blocked for less than an hour. The northbound lane was clear as of 1:15 p.m., according to the CHP log.

