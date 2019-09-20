Fatal crash closes busy roadways near Folsom Lake College, police say

A busy Folsom intersection is closed Friday morning after a fatal collision, police say.

A crash near the intersection of East Bidwell Street and Oak Avenue Parkway resulted in at least one fatality, the Folsom Police Department said in posts to Facebook and Nixle at about 5 a.m.

No other details regarding the collision were released. The crash remains under investigation, police say.

Both directions of Oak Avenue Parkway will be closed for several hours in the area, as well as a stretch of northbound East Bidwell Street between College Parkway and Bluestone Circle, police say. The closure affects roadways near the main entrance to Folsom Lake College.

