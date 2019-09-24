Transportation

Two lanes of Sunrise Boulevard closed in Rancho Cordova after crash, police say

Two lanes of Sunrise Boulevard is closed in Rancho Cordova due to a traffic collision Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard has been reduced from three lanes to one at White Rock Road, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a tweet about 12:40 p.m.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. Delays are expected in the area until the lanes are reopened. White Rock Road is about two miles south of Highway 50.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
