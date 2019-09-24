Two lanes of Sunrise Boulevard closed in Rancho Cordova after crash, police say

Two lanes of Sunrise Boulevard is closed in Rancho Cordova due to a traffic collision Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard has been reduced from three lanes to one at White Rock Road, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a tweet about 12:40 p.m.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. Delays are expected in the area until the lanes are reopened. White Rock Road is about two miles south of Highway 50.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW