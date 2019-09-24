Transportation
Two lanes of Sunrise Boulevard closed in Rancho Cordova after crash, police say
Two lanes of Sunrise Boulevard is closed in Rancho Cordova due to a traffic collision Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard has been reduced from three lanes to one at White Rock Road, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a tweet about 12:40 p.m.
No estimated time of reopening has been given. Delays are expected in the area until the lanes are reopened. White Rock Road is about two miles south of Highway 50.
