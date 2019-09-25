I-5 blocked near Franklin by overturned big rig

Northbound Interstate 5 and one southbound lane is closed near Franklin after a big rig overturned, blocking all lanes, Caltrans says.

The incident occurred just south of Hood Franklin Road around 12:30 p.m., Caltrans said in a tweet. The fast lane of southbound I-5 is closed as of 12:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Highway 99 is the recommended alternate route. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

