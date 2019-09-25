Transportation

I-5 blocked near Franklin by overturned big rig

Northbound Interstate 5 and one southbound lane is closed near Franklin after a big rig overturned, blocking all lanes, Caltrans says.

The incident occurred just south of Hood Franklin Road around 12:30 p.m., Caltrans said in a tweet. The fast lane of southbound I-5 is closed as of 12:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Highway 99 is the recommended alternate route. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
