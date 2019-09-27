Lane closure planned for Highway 12 roundabout near Rio Vista where 2 died last week

How to use a roundabout when driving: 1 minute lesson Here is a quick video, produced by CHP South Lake Tahoe, with helpful information on how to use a roundabout. It focuses on the new roundabout in Meyers CA. The safe speed limit is 20 mph when entering. Also, watch for people using the crosswalks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a quick video, produced by CHP South Lake Tahoe, with helpful information on how to use a roundabout. It focuses on the new roundabout in Meyers CA. The safe speed limit is 20 mph when entering. Also, watch for people using the crosswalks.

Crews are scheduled to resume construction work Friday night on a highway roundabout west of Rio Vista where a driver and passenger were killed in a crash last week.

The roundabout connecting Highway 12 and Highway 113 in Solano County will have a lane closed under one-way traffic control with flaggers between 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, Caltrans said in a news release. The speed limit on the roundabout is 25 mph during construction.

The closure will be in place to set concrete barriers in both directions of Highway 12 and Highway 113, Caltrans said.

A driver and passenger in a Toyota Prius died in a nighttime collision Sept. 18 after colliding with a concrete barrier at the roundabout, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman officer Dave Harvey.

The Solano County coroner’s office has identified the victims as Richard McCluan, 80, of Rio Vista, and Hoa Luu, 79, of Suisun City.

McCluan was driving the car, at an unknown speed, according to the CHP.

The recently completed roundabout remains the site of frequent construction work to expand paving, barriers and other infrastructure, according to Caltrans. The roundabout connects Highway 113 on the north side, Highway 12 on the west and east, and Birds Landing Road on the south.