Large pothole delays I-5 traffic downtown as repair work is required

Traffic has slowed on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento late Tuesday morning as crews work to repair a large pothole, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic slowed on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento late Tuesday morning as crews work to repair a large pothole, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans said in a tweet just after 11:30 a.m. that delays are anticipated on northbound I-5 near J Street as crews work to repair the pothole, located in the slow lane.

The CHP’s incident log indicates the pothole was first reported about 10:50 a.m., and by 11 a.m. about five vehicles had pulled over after possibly running over a 2-foot wide concrete chunk in the two right lanes of traffic.

Traffic was backed up on northbound I-5 and on westbound Highway 50 near the interchange of the two freeways, Caltrans traffic cameras showed as of about noon.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No estimated time of completion for the repair work was given by Caltrans.

Expect delays on northbound I-5 near J Street in @TheCityofSac for pothole repair work. pic.twitter.com/0RL3lCLWiO — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 1, 2019