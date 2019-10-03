Transportation
Fatal big-rig crash closes lanes of northbound I-5 in Elk Grove, CHP says
Northbound Interstate 5 was reduced to one lane near Elk Grove Boulevard after a fatal collision involving a big-rig Thursday morning, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 7:55 a.m. and involved a sedan and a semitruck in the fast lane, according to the CHP incident page.
At least one person was killed, and the coroner was dispatched to the scene.
No estimated time of reopening was given.
